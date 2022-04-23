Analysts Expect Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) will post sales of $35.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Schrödinger’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.29 million. Schrödinger posted sales of $32.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Schrödinger will report full-year sales of $172.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $169.90 million to $175.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $343.71 million, with estimates ranging from $296.67 million to $425.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Schrödinger.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 72.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $46.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.83 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

Schrödinger stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.92. 459,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,145. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average of $36.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 0.99. Schrödinger has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $79.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,331,000 after purchasing an additional 654,146 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 94.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,736,000 after buying an additional 570,895 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,587,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,219,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,065,000. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

