Analysts Expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.48 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) to announce $4.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.76 billion and the lowest is $4.13 billion. Tenneco reported sales of $4.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year sales of $19.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.23 billion to $20.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $20.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.70 billion to $21.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). Tenneco had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 59.64%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tenneco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tenneco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tenneco by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,339,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,841,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,712,000 after acquiring an additional 254,371 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 13,512.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,552,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,363 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,765,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,547,000 after acquiring an additional 155,434 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,937,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,643,000 after acquiring an additional 814,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEN traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.65. 1,354,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.87. Tenneco has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Ã-hlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

