Analysts Expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.09 Billion

Brokerages predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) will post $7.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.93 billion and the highest is $7.36 billion. United Natural Foods posted sales of $6.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year sales of $28.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.19 billion to $28.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $29.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.41 billion to $29.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

United Natural Foods stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.91. 433,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,892. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $30.61 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.69.

In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $84,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,677,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

