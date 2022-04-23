Analysts Set Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Target Price at $15.33

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of Cineplex stock opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.50. Cineplex has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $16.36.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

