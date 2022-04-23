Analysts Set Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) Target Price at GBX 181.17

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 181.17 ($2.36).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.60) to GBX 210 ($2.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.02) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.08) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 250 ($3.25) to GBX 200 ($2.60) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Hochschild Mining stock opened at GBX 127.10 ($1.65) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.78, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 126.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 129.17. Hochschild Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 68.25 ($0.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 205 ($2.67). The firm has a market cap of £653.14 million and a P/E ratio of 11.88.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is an increase from Hochschild Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.40%.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru.

