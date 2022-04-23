Analysts Set Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) PT at GBX 290.83

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:JGet Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 290.83 ($3.78).

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.29) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 325 ($4.23) to GBX 300 ($3.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.99) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.71) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

