Analysts Set JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target at $96.29

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

JD stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.04. 12,513,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,434,750. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.85. The company has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.95 and a beta of 0.65. JD.com has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that JD.com will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

