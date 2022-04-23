Analysts Set Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) PT at $153.25

Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PKG traded down $4.85 on Friday, hitting $161.18. 453,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,310. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $124.78 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.55%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.30%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

