Analysts Set Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Price Target at $13.88

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTVE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

In other news, Director Allen Hugli acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $78,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Wulf acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 122.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,201,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,772,000 after purchasing an additional 23,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. 22.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.03. 128,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.75 and a beta of 2.45. Pactiv Evergreen has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.66.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

