Analysts Set Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Price Target at $13.88

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.88.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTVE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.
In other news, Director Allen Hugli acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $78,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Wulf acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.03. 128,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.75 and a beta of 2.45. Pactiv Evergreen has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.66.
Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is 333.33%.
Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.
