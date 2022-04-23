Analysts Set Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Price Target at C$32.39

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.39.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Paramount Resources to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total value of C$304,339.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$416,366.19. Also, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.01, for a total value of C$243,116.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,207.74. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,819 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,415.

TSE:POU opened at C$28.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.00 billion and a PE ratio of 17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of C$9.38 and a twelve month high of C$33.19.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.37. The business had revenue of C$434.30 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.