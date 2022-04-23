Analysts Set Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) Target Price at $8.88

Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Volta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Volta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Volta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Volta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Volta from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Volta alerts:

NYSE:VLTA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,775,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,664. Volta has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25.

Volta ( NYSE:VLTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.61). Research analysts expect that Volta will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Volta in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Volta during the third quarter worth about $285,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Volta in the third quarter valued at about $6,488,000. Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Volta in the third quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Volta in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. 20.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Volta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, it installed approximately 1,900 chargers across 26 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.