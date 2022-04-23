Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,400

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 4,200 ($54.64) to GBX 4,400 ($57.25) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($53.34) to GBX 4,300 ($55.95) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,150 ($40.98) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.14) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,800 ($49.44) to GBX 4,300 ($55.95) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,677.50 ($47.85).

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 3,460.50 ($45.02) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £46.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,857 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,300.72. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 2,350 ($30.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,996.80 ($65.01).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 0.46%.

In other Anglo American news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($50.99), for a total transaction of £2,394,509 ($3,115,416.34).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

