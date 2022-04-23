Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Given New GBX 3,000 Price Target at UBS Group

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from GBX 3,200 ($41.63) to GBX 3,000 ($39.03) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($46.84) to GBX 3,450 ($44.89) in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($37.73) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 4,000 ($52.04) to GBX 4,300 ($55.95) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Anglo American from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($53.34) to GBX 4,300 ($55.95) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,247.00.

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at $22.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

