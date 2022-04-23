Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Given New GBX 3,000 Price Target at UBS Group

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2022

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOYGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from GBX 3,200 ($41.63) to GBX 3,000 ($39.03) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($46.84) to GBX 3,450 ($44.89) in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($37.73) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 4,000 ($52.04) to GBX 4,300 ($55.95) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Anglo American from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($53.34) to GBX 4,300 ($55.95) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,247.00.

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at $22.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Anglo American Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.