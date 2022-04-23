Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $14,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $381,379,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Anthem by 29.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,739,000 after acquiring an additional 671,275 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 51.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,732,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,945,000 after acquiring an additional 588,390 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Anthem by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,085,000 after acquiring an additional 587,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Anthem by 15.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,934,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,886,000 after acquiring an additional 535,038 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.95.

Anthem stock traded down $20.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $502.63. 956,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $480.06 and its 200-day moving average is $449.02.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

