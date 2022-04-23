Apex Resources (CVE:APX) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.09

Apex Resources Inc. (CVE:APX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 85010 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.03 million and a PE ratio of 17.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07.

Apex Resources Company Profile (CVE:APX)

Apex Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal properties include the Ore Hill property covering an area of 2,000 hectares located in southern British Columbia; Mount Anderson property that consists of 163 quartz claims covering approximately 31 square kilometers situated in Whitehorse, Yukon; and Jersey- Emerald property consisting of 28 crown granted mineral claims, four 2-post claims, and 80 mineral units.

