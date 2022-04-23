Apex Resources (CVE:APX) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.09

Apex Resources Inc. (CVE:APX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 85010 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.03 million and a PE ratio of 17.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07.
Apex Resources Company Profile (CVE:APX)
Featured Articles
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Receive News & Ratings for Apex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.