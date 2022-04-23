Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

APOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.10. 102,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,186. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.41. Apogee Enterprises has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $50.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 419.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APOG. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $14,285,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $11,631,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 890,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,610,000 after buying an additional 221,010 shares during the period. Daventry Group LP purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $9,391,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,265,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,548,000 after buying an additional 184,697 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

