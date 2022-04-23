Apollon Limassol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $265,503.00 (APL)

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Apollon Limassol has a total market capitalization of $698,657.47 and $265,503.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.12 or 0.00005367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.78 or 0.00186650 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00038693 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.49 or 0.00385782 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00045689 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00011740 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

Apollon Limassol (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

