Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,793 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,260,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,380,486,000 after acquiring an additional 908,866 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,177,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,477 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,084,784 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $912,024,000 after purchasing an additional 381,189 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,930,298 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $892,136,000 after purchasing an additional 747,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,539 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT opened at $112.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.58 and its 200-day moving average is $139.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.34 and a 12-month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.17.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

