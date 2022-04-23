AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AppLovin Corporation provides technology platform which enables developers to market, monetize, analyze and publish their apps. AppLovin Corporation is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

Get AppLovin alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on APP. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on AppLovin from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on AppLovin from $128.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.06.

Shares of APP stock opened at $41.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.39 and a 200 day moving average of $75.48. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $40.78 and a 52 week high of $116.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 588.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.38 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 2.43%. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,310,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 1,951.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AppLovin (Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AppLovin (APP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.