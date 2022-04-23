AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $43.08

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.08 and last traded at $43.12, with a volume of 1336063 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.59.

APP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $116.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 588.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.48.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). AppLovin had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.38 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,310,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the third quarter worth about $1,908,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in AppLovin by 37.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,243,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,985,000 after acquiring an additional 335,677 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the third quarter worth about $9,713,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the third quarter worth about $1,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

