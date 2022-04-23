Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.07 Billion

Analysts expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) to report sales of $4.07 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.20 billion. Aptiv reported sales of $4.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year sales of $17.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.27 billion to $18.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.65 billion to $21.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. BNP Paribas began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.48. 1,289,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,590. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.01. Aptiv has a one year low of $94.75 and a one year high of $180.81.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $545,022,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $338,312,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $317,360,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Aptiv by 17.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,390,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $775,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

