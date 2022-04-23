Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aqua Metals to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

AQMS opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41. Aqua Metals has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $74.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aqua Metals news, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 100,605 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $141,853.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,400,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 510,841 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,485,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 268,141 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 576.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 443,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 124,547 shares in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. Aqua Metals, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

