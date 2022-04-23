Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Stake Raised by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Argan were worth $14,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Argan by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,623,000 after acquiring an additional 81,013 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Argan by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Argan by 1,105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 60,089 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Argan in the 3rd quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Argan by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 51,341 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGX shares. TheStreet raised Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Argan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AGX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.85. 102,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,680. The stock has a market cap of $545.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.17. Argan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.47 and a fifty-two week high of $53.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

In other Argan news, Director John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.97 per share, with a total value of $36,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Argan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

