Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing office, retail and multifamily properties primarily in the United States. Its properties are situated in Virginia and North Carolina. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

AHH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Armada Hoffler Properties has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.90.

NYSE AHH opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 85.12, a PEG ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average of $14.42.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $49.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 400.02%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter worth $144,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

