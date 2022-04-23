ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €685.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €685.00 ($736.56) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ASML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($645.16) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €930.00 ($1,000.00) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €770.00 ($827.96) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays set a €900.00 ($967.74) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €960.00 ($1,032.26) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday.

