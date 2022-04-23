ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 2,440 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,440 ($31.75) price target on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, April 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,050 ($26.67) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on ASOS from GBX 5,500 ($71.56) to GBX 4,100 ($53.34) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASOS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,511.79 ($45.69).

LON ASC opened at GBX 1,405 ($18.28) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,699.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,150.47. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 1,392.88 ($18.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,386 ($70.08). The company has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61.

In other news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 267,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,219 ($28.87), for a total value of £5,936,246.61 ($7,723,453.83).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

