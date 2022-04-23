ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Plans Dividend of $0.08

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. DNB Markets raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 285 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 270 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 262 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.67.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.