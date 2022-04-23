Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 31.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

NYSE:ASB opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Associated Banc has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $25.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

ASB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

In related news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $105,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $74,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,394 shares of company stock worth $623,240. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,540,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,237,000 after purchasing an additional 375,548 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Associated Banc by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,913,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,682 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 748,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,910,000 after acquiring an additional 35,670 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Associated Banc by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 491,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 139,188 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 60.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 172,434 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

