AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a £115 ($149.62) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a £115 ($149.62) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,500 ($123.60) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.11) to £120 ($156.13) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group set a £105 ($136.61) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of £104.36 ($135.78).

AstraZeneca stock opened at £102.80 ($133.75) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9,679.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 9,007.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of £159.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,685.25. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,392 ($96.17) and a fifty-two week high of £110 ($143.12).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a GBX 145.30 ($1.89) dividend. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 45.97%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

