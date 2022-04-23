Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.65. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.01 million, a P/E ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 4.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASUR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 1,927.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 42,144 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 31.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 102.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,277 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 4.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 6.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Asure Software (Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

