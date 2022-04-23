Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athira Pharma Inc. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. Athira Pharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATHA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Athira Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Athira Pharma in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:ATHA opened at $11.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average of $11.73. The company has a market capitalization of $430.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 3.56. Athira Pharma has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $23.64.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kelly A. Romano bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $104,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,998,000 after buying an additional 446,781 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,242,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,189,000 after purchasing an additional 346,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 110,041 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 173,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 1,132.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 254,093 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athira Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

