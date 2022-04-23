Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AAME opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.26. Atlantic American has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.21 million, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.16.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $49.73 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. Atlantic American’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

In related news, insider Harriett J. Robinson bought 1,363,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,455,236.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 830,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,036. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlantic American stock. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Gratus Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Atlantic American at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic American Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

