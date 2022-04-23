AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Boosted by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 313.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,267,660,000 after buying an additional 2,238,750 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,913 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,200,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,770,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $750,089,000 after purchasing an additional 89,123 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE T traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,483,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,637,156. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average of $24.20. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 40.22%.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.34.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.