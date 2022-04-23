Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,973.24

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,973.24 ($25.67) and traded as high as GBX 2,184 ($28.42). Audioboom Group shares last traded at GBX 2,170 ($28.23), with a volume of 240,771 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £332.39 million and a PE ratio of -230.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,975.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,514.54.

In other news, insider Brad Clarke sold 20,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,722 ($22.40), for a total value of £344,400 ($448,087.43). Also, insider Michael Tobin acquired 1,111 shares of Audioboom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,350 ($17.56) per share, for a total transaction of £14,998.50 ($19,514.05). In the last three months, insiders bought 5,690 shares of company stock worth $9,931,150.

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

