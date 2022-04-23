AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.51

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.51 and last traded at $24.54, with a volume of 65338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AUDC shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AudioCodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Sidoti raised shares of AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.06. The company has a market cap of $770.47 million, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.60.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). AudioCodes had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in AudioCodes by 6.2% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 7.5% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 0.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 86,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

