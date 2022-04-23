Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Autohome’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Autohome reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Autohome will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Autohome.

Get Autohome alerts:

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The information services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Autohome had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $265.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATHM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autohome in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Autohome by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Autohome by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Autohome by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autohome during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Autohome by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autohome stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.92. 603,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,164. Autohome has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $96.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.32.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Autohome’s payout ratio is 19.10%.

About Autohome (Get Rating)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autohome (ATHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.