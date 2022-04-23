AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $2,400.00 at Raymond James

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AZO. Citigroup boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,073.00.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,160.27 on Tuesday. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $1,367.96 and a 1 year high of $2,267.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,991.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,940.53.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone will post 111.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,682 shares of company stock worth $16,146,334. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,922 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,144,000 after buying an additional 48,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AutoZone by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,678,000 after buying an additional 16,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

