Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Rating) dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 648,352 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 618,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.56.

About Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF)

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, topicals, and hard candy under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.

