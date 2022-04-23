Avalanche 24 Hour Volume Hits $345.91 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $73.70 or 0.00184718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion and $345.91 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00039170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.83 or 0.00390568 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00044848 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00012308 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 395,891,290 coins and its circulating supply is 268,618,306 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

