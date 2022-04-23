Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $95.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Avalara Inc. is a provider of cloud-based tax compliance solutions. It offers businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications and other tax types. Avalara Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

Get Avalara alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AVLR. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avalara from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.20.

AVLR stock opened at $84.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -58.21 and a beta of 0.80. Avalara has a 12 month low of $74.28 and a 12 month high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $108,762.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,859,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 586,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,490,088.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,687 shares of company stock worth $4,605,674. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. FMR LLC increased its stake in Avalara by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Avalara during the 1st quarter worth $3,424,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Avalara by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Avalara by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avalara (AVLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.