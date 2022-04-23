AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 285.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 258,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,326,000 after acquiring an additional 191,475 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $38,920,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,034,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,974,000 after buying an additional 173,218 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,415,000 after buying an additional 122,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth $30,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.40.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded down $5.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.85. The company had a trading volume of 874,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.61 and a 12 month high of $259.05. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

About AvalonBay Communities (Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.