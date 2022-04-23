Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.50. Avient also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.500 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of AVNT traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.58. 664,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,103. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Avient has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.72.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Avient had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avient will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Avient by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 111,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 54,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

