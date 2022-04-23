Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.96. Avient also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.500 EPS.

Shares of AVNT traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.58. The stock had a trading volume of 664,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. Avient has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $61.46.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Avient had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.79%. Equities analysts predict that Avient will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

AVNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter valued at about $838,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter worth about $1,121,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Avient by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Avient by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.