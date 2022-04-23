Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Avinger from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avinger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 15th.

Shares of Avinger stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average is $8.91. Avinger has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The medical device company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.26). Avinger had a negative return on equity of 117.96% and a negative net margin of 171.88%. The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Avinger will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGR. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avinger by 797.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 302,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 268,778 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Avinger by 52,153.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,563 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 256,072 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Avinger by 242.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 227,579 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 161,207 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avinger in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avinger by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

