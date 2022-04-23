aWSB Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,265.00 (aWSB)

aWSB (aWSB) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 23rd. aWSB has a market capitalization of $79,697.32 and approximately $2,265.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, aWSB has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One aWSB coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.04 or 0.00032831 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00047415 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,955.58 or 0.07442852 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000172 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00042409 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,686.91 or 0.99940985 BTC.

aWSB Profile

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

Buying and Selling aWSB

