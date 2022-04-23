AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on AXTI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AXT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.63.

Shares of AXT stock opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.44 million, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average is $7.83. AXT has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $12.35.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.88 million. AXT had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AXT will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AXT by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 625,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of AXT by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 28,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AXT by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,722,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 33,586 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AXT by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 28,190 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

