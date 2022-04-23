BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Given New GBX 735 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 642 ($8.35) to GBX 735 ($9.56) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BAE Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. DZ Bank downgraded BAE Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $615.50.

Shares of BAESY opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.26. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of $27.51 and a 1-year high of $40.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7703 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAESY. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in BAE Systems by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 28,970 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BAE Systems by 41.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

