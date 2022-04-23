Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTNGet Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ballantyne Strong stock opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.00. Ballantyne Strong has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.72 million, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTNGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a net margin of 66.36% and a return on equity of 6.94%.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

