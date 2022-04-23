Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Issues Earnings Results

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banc of California had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 9.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

NYSE:BANC traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $18.50. 442,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,237. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.93. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BANC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Banc of California in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 5,015 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,795.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 12,900 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $249,228.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,790,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,473,000 after buying an additional 1,766,271 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,499,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,187,000 after buying an additional 266,482 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,845,000 after buying an additional 153,583 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,536,000 after buying an additional 76,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 279,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

