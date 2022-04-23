Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports.

BPRN stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.49. 21,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,639. Bank of Princeton has a 52 week low of $26.54 and a 52 week high of $32.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Bank of Princeton alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 22,837 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 15,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

BPRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Bank of Princeton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Bank of Princeton from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bank of Princeton from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Bank of Princeton Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.